Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away June 12, 2020 at the age of 72. Husband of 43 years to Jacquelyn Louise Smith (nee Howell). Son of the late James and Hazel(nee Buckingham) Smith; of Brampton On. Son-in-law of the Late Fred and Norma Howell (nee Egerter), of Fonthill. Younger brother of the late James Richard (Candace) of Markdale, Ont, an Dennis(Beverly) Raymond of Phoenix, Arizona. He will be missed by daughter Allison Louise Smith (Albert Cheung) of Edmonton, and son Liam Quentyn Smith (Evan) of Toronto. Jerry will be missed by grandchildren, Nora, Fred, and Daya; Mia and Kia. Great-grandchildren, Jasper and Elias. Jerry is survived by many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews in the U.S.A and Ontario, Canada. Brother in law of Joyce and David Butler, Linda Holmes and Gerald (Jerry) Howell. Born and raised in Brampton, Ontario, attended University of Guelph and graduated in 1974 with a Bsc. In Food Science. He came to St. Catharines in 1977 and worked at Potter Distilleries , and also was employed by McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft Malton, Ontario. Past Master of Mountain Lodge #221 AF &Am of Thorold, member of Royal Canadian Legion Brampton, Ontario. Missed and remembered by a few good and close friends, in particular Bernard (Bernie) Rowan, and Brian Bergsma, and Bill W. As per Jerry's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES INC. (905)682-0474. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Canadian Diabetes Association or the Salvation Army St. Catharines, would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 17, 2020.
