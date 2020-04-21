|
|
April 18, 1927 -April 14, 2020 Promoted to Glory just shy of his 93rd birthday, a quiet gentle man who deeply loved his family, leaves to mourn his wife Mary (nee Martyn) of 68 years. Beloved father of Ruth Ainsworth of Belleville (late David), Donald of Banff Alta, Barbara of Hamilton, Brian (Sandra Morrison) of Halton Hills and Kathryn (Maurice Best) of Winona. Dearly loved by his grandchildren Lee-Ann Henderson (Peter) of Cobourg, Vicky Ainsworth (Richard Graesser) of Toronto and Mary Mark (Ryan) of Scarborough and great-grandchildren Mark, Ryan and Grace Henderson. Predeceased by his parents Ernest and Edith (Wannamaker) Jones and sister Irene Chatterton (Russell). Gerald will be greatly missed by his many friends and cousins in Peterborough, Oakville, Welland & Chicago Illinois. Many thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Welland Hospital -Emergency and 6th floor staff as well as the staff on 2 west at Port Colborne Hospital. Cremation has taken place and due to current events a Celebration of Gerald's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his honor to Open Arms Mission, The Salvation Army-Welland and Rosedale Baptist Church.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 21, 2020