Passed away at his residence in the last week of May 2019, in his 87th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Catherine and stepdaughter Toni. Will be greatly missed by his stepdaughter Piaf, granddaughter Marnie both of Maple Ridge, B.C., and his sister Jeannette. Gerry worked all his life in the home improvement business until his retirement. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held at a later date. A celebration of life is planned at the Ringside Bar & Eatery, 2895 St. Pauls St., Niagara Falls, Ontario, on January 25, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m. In memory of Gerry donations to The Heart & Stroke Foundation or a would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 11, 2020
