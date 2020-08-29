Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at NHS-St. Catharines. Loving husband of Marge (nee Olexy). Much loved father of Shelley (Pete) Anikejew. Proud grandpa to Peter (Florence), Benjamin (Kayla) and Kelly (Cody). Cherished great-grandfather of Scotia Pearl and Sterling Pierce Anikejew. Dear brother of Terry Edmonds (Ron), Sylvia (the late Don) Altoft and Jim (Linda) Doucette. Brother-in-law to Ted Olexy. Gerald will also be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Charles and Mary Doucette; his siblings Mildred (Ed) Holden, Phyllis (Joe) Durish, Jan (Bill) Middler, Betty (Chuck) Vella, Sid Doucette and Russell Doucette. Special thanks to the nurses at NHS-St. Catharines for their kindness and compassion. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Monday, August 31 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service for Gerald will be held on Tuesday, September 1 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home ceremony room. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations, visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests. All guests must bring a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com