Gerry passed peacefully from his earthly home in Niagara-on-the-Lake to his Heavenly Home in Glory on September 14, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband and soulmate of Ruth (Lammert) for 27 years. He will be profoundly missed by his family(-in-law), Linda and Jim Foley with children Alex and Melanie, and Dorothy and Blair Hadfield, with children Tori (Thomas Mayes), Brandon and Cameron. Gerry was born in Welland, Ontario to Louis and Edwidge (Pepin) Lamarre, on Friday the 13th of August 1937, the middle of five children. He is predeceased by two sisters, Rita Menard (2000) and Thérèse Reid (2000), and survived by brother Donald (Ann) in Quebec and sister Claudette Hominuk in Niagara Falls. Also survived by children Lori Gagnon and Sherry Kadwell, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends all over Canada, USA and in Germany, and deeply missed by the special group he lovingly called his "Florida Family". Gerry retired in 1994 from a rewarding 31-year career at General Motors. He loved to play golf, was an avid sports fan, and especially passionate about baseball and the Boston Red Sox. Special thanks to Dr. Ahmed, the Palliative EMS, and nurse Melissa for keeping him comfortable and at home during his most challenging final week. Visitation will take place at Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King Street, Vineland, on Thursday, September 17 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. Due to Covid restrictions, masks will be required to enter the funeral home and all physical distancing rules will apply. A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, September 18 at Niagara United Mennonite Church in Virgil. Interment following at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Palliative Care or the Walker Family Cancer Center in St. Catharines would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca