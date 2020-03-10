|
|
Richardson, Gerald Gerry has reunited with his darling wife Patricia. No more breathlessness Dad just the peaceful bliss of heaven. He leaves behind his children Bruce (Elizabeth), Susan, Brian (Suzanne), and Janice (Chris) Slota, grandchildren and great-grandchildren Nicole, Brad (Kristen), Kassandra, Reilly, Lukasz, Emily, Benjamin, Jacob, Thomas, and Sarah. Siblings Veronica (Ed) both predeceased, Della (Ken), Francis, predeceased (Marilyn), Bill (Margrit), Reg (Ruth), John (Donna), and Michael (Joanne). Gerry had many jobs during his life. His favourites were with Duo Temp and serving his church St. Mary's where he made many life-long friends. Thank you to his many caregivers this past year especially Dr. Kerley, nurses Jan and Sarah and Nora - we couldn't have done this without all of you. Donations to Hospice Niagara and St. Mary of the Assumption. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, Ontario, on Tuesday March 10, 2020 - from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday March 11, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption, 169 St. Paul Crescent, St. Catharines Ont., As per Gerry's wishes cremation will take place after the services. Please visit our On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 10, 2020