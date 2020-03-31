|
Passed away suddenly on March 29, 2020 at Greater Niagara General Hospital at the age of 79. Lovingly remembered by his son Mark Denstedt and his sister-in-law Barbara Marks. Gerald is predeceased by his wife, Beverlee (2011). Gerald loved his career through the Niagara Parks Commission at Whirlpool Golf Course in Niagara Falls. During his time there, he picked up a few phrases in various languages during the international tournaments that the golf course held. He loved coaching little league baseball for several years and was one of the first coaches to have an undefeated team two years in a row! Gerald also announced for the Molson slow pitch games. To this day he still had his newspaper articles about his baseball team framed in his home. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services has been entrusted with arrangements. As per Gerald's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Niagara Health System - Greater Niagara General Hospital or to support a local little league team would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 31, 2020