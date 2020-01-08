|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Geraldine on Monday, January 6, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved wife and best friend to Daniel for 62 years. Cherished mother to Glenda, Wayne, Robert, Patricia and Raymond (Bev). Special Nannie Mum (aka Mum) to Trysh, Anthony, Valerie, Eric, Meagan, Josh, Mike, Cara-Lynn, Kaitlyn, Chrissy (Mark) and Sherri as well as seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her siblings Doreen, Barb, Bob (Josie), Gerald. Predeceased by her brother Roy. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Geraldine was a very caring and loving person. She always loved her job as a custodian for the Niagara School Board. She had many hobbies and accomplishments throughout her life such as wood carving and cake decorating but her true passion was oil painting. She worked to obtain her high school diploma at the age of 53 and then went on to become a certified Pastor. Her family extends a heartfelt 'Thank You' to the staff at Linhaven for their compassionate care of Geraldine over the last seven years. Geraldine's family will receive friends at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (2000 Merrittville Hwy at the corner of Hwy 20) 905-892-1699 on Friday, January 10th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A service to celebrate her life will be held in the funeral home chapel on Sat Jan 11th at 10:30 am with burial to follow. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by her family. Share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca 'Happy thoughts last forever, keep them for always'