More Obituaries for Geraldine Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Shirley Bailey

Geraldine Shirley Bailey Obituary
Passed away at Gilmore Lodge on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the age of 90. Predeceased by husband late Robert Bailey. Beloved mother of Janice Reed (Michael) and Brad Bailey (Sherri). Devoted grandmother of Christopher (Heather), Matthew, Joshua, Kate, and Laura. Dear great-grandmother of Emma and Wendi. She will also be greatly missed by sister Mabel Tait and brother Orville Climenhaga. Predeceased by sister Audrey and brother Arden. Geraldine was the secretary for many years at Ridgeway Public and Bertie Senior Elementary schools. She enjoyed golfing and the events at Fort Erie Golf Club. The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Che for many years of care and guidance and the staff of the 400 hall at Gilmore Lodge for their amazing support. A celebration of Geraldine's life will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 2 p.m. at Benner Funeral Services located at 1105 Benner Avenue, Fort Erie. Donations towards Gilmore Lodge would be greatly appreciated by the family.
