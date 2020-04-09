|
It is with profound sorrow, and yet extreme gratitude for the many years we had together, that we announce that it has pleased the Lord to take unto Himself, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, our dear wife, mother, and grandmother in her 85th year. She is deeply missed by her beloved husband of 49 years, Jake. She is also sadly missed by her children and grandchildren, Judy and Bill DeReus (Owen, Landon, Cameron, Adeline, Erinne), and Tim and Aline Sinke (Marijka, Nicholas). Also survived by several siblings-in-law, as well as nieces and nephews. Geraldine is predeceased by her parents and brother in the Netherlands, as well as her in-laws and many siblings-in-law. Due to current public health concerns related to gatherings, no public visitation or funeral service will take place. The family will lay her to rest at Niagara Lake Shore Cemetery in a private graveside service. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Jennifer Frendo for her compassionate care of Mom over the past number of years, as well as community care nurses and caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations to Word and Deed Ministries- Nakekela AIDS Clinic would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 9, 2020