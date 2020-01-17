|
|
Passed away peacefully, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in his 97th year. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (2018) for 67 years. Loving father of Peter (Lisa), David (Teresa), Paul (Sandy), the late Michael (2014) (Dianne), Daniel (Roxanne), Kathleen Amadio (Murray), Ernestine (Rick) Morandin and Edmund. Proud grandfather of 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Predeceased by two infant daughters Adrienne and Jenine, granddaughter Jessica Jewer (2003) (Bill) and his grandson Adam Amadio (2018). The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil will be held at 3:15 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Sick Kids Foundation or St. Thomas More Church. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 17, 2020