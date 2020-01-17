Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
Vigil
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:15 PM
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard LEVESQUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard "Gerry" LEVESQUE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in his 97th year. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (2018) for 67 years. Loving father of Peter (Lisa), David (Teresa), Paul (Sandy), the late Michael (2014) (Dianne), Daniel (Roxanne), Kathleen Amadio (Murray), Ernestine (Rick) Morandin and Edmund. Proud grandfather of 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Predeceased by two infant daughters Adrienne and Jenine, granddaughter Jessica Jewer (2003) (Bill) and his grandson Adam Amadio (2018). The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil will be held at 3:15 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Sick Kids Foundation or St. Thomas More Church. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -