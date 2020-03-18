|
|
Passed away peacefully at Meadows of Dorchester on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved daughter of the late Lorenzo and Rosa Annicchiarico. Dearly loved sister of Josephine Mauriello, Vito Annicchiarico, Maria Custode and Filomena Steca and sister-in-law of Virgilia and Rosa Annicchiarico. Predeceased by her brothers Pasquale and Vincenzo Annicchiarico and her sisters Antoinetta Caruso and Angelina Melilo. Loving aunt of Vito Mauriello and Lorenzo (Lisa) Mauriello. Cherished great-aunt of Jeremy, Christian, Brandon and Vanessa. A special thank you to the nursing staff at Meadows of Dorchester for their exceptional care over the years. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Gerardina, donations to Heart Niagara would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 18, 2020