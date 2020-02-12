|
Suddenly, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Meadows of Dorchester, Niagara Falls in her 96th year. Now reunited with the love of her life James Dandy (1981), Germaine is happily scratching her Bingo tickets in heaven. Unique mother of Ronald, Linda (Carey) Flannigan and Tammy (Mark) Appel. Grandma to Bronson and Charlene Dandy; Brian and Chantel Appel. Great Grandmother to 10. Relatives and Friends will be received at BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, February 15, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 1:00 PM. Interment Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. If desired, donations in Germaine's memory may be made to the . Online condolences may be left at www.Bocchinfusofh.com Special thanks to the staff at the Meadows of Dorchester for their care, kindness and patience with our Mom.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 12, 2020