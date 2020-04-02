|
Don't Cry Because I Am Gone-Be Happy I Was Here. It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Gerry Brown on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Millenium Trail Manor at the age of 81. Survived by his partner and best friend Marie Mirrlees (Walker) and daughters Sue Brown and Brenda Brown. Step children Lori and Mike Muileboom (Mirrlees) and Jeff and Colleen Mirrlees (Bellehumeur). Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Lillian Brown, by his brother in law Don MacGregor, his sister-in-law Regina Brown, daughter Lori (at infancy), Rose Brown (the mother of his daughters) and Hope Muileboom (at infancy). He will be sadly missed by his three granddaughters Paige, Hannah and Zoe Muileboom, sister Nina MacGregor, Clay and Lynn Brown, Ross Brown and sister and brother in law Carol Ann and Tom Jones. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Gerry started with Dominion Gas in 1956 as a summer student and retired in 1997 as a General Supervisor Construction and Maintenance. Gerry enjoyed fishing and hunting and over 60 years as a member of their Hunt Camp. Enjoyed driving his pride and joy, his 1932 Hot Rod, to many car shows in the USA and Canada and countless cruise nights. Most of all he enjoyed being with family. Many years spent watching his granddaughters play soccer, basketball and volleyball. From 2000 to 2015 he and Marie became snowbirds going to Daytona Beach each year. Started out two weeks and quickly went into two months. Went to all the Nascar Races. We will hold him in our hearts forever. Cremation has taken place. Due to the Corona Virus outbreak there will be no visitation or funeral. Thank you to the staff of Millenium Trail Manor for their compassionate care. Without all of you our journey would have been much harder. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Millenium Trail Manor (Recreation), Wellspring Niagara or Hospice Niagara. Arrangements entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 2, 2020