Gerry WALKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Left us too soon on Thursday June 25, 2020. Predeceased by his loving wife, Colleen Anne-Marie Walker (nee May). Loving Father of Susan, Rose, Michael (Maureen), Maureen (Paul) Misener, Bonnie (Steve) Taras, Joanne (Dan) Lewis, Sharon (Rick) Gingras and Sheila (Don) Hastings. Beloved Grandfather of sixteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In accordance with Gerry's wishes a private family service will take place and cremation will follow. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, (905) 937-4444. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the Canadian Diabetes Association. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved