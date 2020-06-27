Gerry WALKER

Left us too soon on Thursday June 25, 2020. Predeceased by his loving wife, Colleen Anne-Marie Walker (nee May). Loving Father of Susan, Rose, Michael (Maureen), Maureen (Paul) Misener, Bonnie (Steve) Taras, Joanne (Dan) Lewis, Sharon (Rick) Gingras and Sheila (Don) Hastings. Beloved Grandfather of sixteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In accordance with Gerry's wishes a private family service will take place and cremation will follow. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, (905) 937-4444. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the Canadian Diabetes Association. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.