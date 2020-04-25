|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Gertrude (Gert) of Cambridge Ontario on April 22, 2020 at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Guelph Ontario. She passed away peacefully in her sleep with staff by her side. She was born in Stevensville Ontario May 14, 1933. Predeceased by her husband William (Bill) Boyd and her best dog Mookie, also predeceased by former husband Harry Riley, son John Riley, stepson Billy Boyd Jr, Father John Lever, Mother Nina Lever, brothers Ed, George and Earl, and sisters Dorothy (Dot) Ammer and Agnes Ammer. Survived by sons Bob Boyd (Kim), Jim Boyd, Steve Riley (Lynn) and daughter Paula Riley (Larry). Also survived by sister Marion Woodcock and will be missed by her constant companion Stormie and Grand kitty Dusty. Gert will also be missed by 7 Grandchildren and many Great Grandchildren and many Nieces and Nephews. Mom was an avid gardener and she loved her flowers and vegetables, indoors and out. She loved watching tv especially the Leafs and Blue Jays, she also loved playing cards and spending times with family. She was a 5 pin bowler for 30 years, winning many championships and tournaments. She was a life member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 121 Ladies Auxiliary in Galt, Ontario. She retired from work in the early 90's from J.A.M.Taylor Tool in Hespeler. We can see her now up in heaven planting flowers, spreading unwanted seeds in other people's gardens, and throwing cards across the table in a rousing game of euchre or rumoli. We would like to give a special thanks to the staff of St. Joseph's for keeping Mom comfortable. Because of the Covid19 outbreak there will be a private family viewing at Corbett's Funeral Home and cremation to follow. In these difficult times, at a distance; please send a card, a simple phone call or an online condolence on Corbett Funeral Home Website would be appreciated by the family. There will be a celebration of life announced sometime in the future when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cambridge Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 25, 2020