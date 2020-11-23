Passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband John. Also predeceased by her parents Gerhard and Susa Reimer, brothers Ernie Reimer (Mary d.) and Walter Reimer. Fondly remembered by her sister Margaret (Ben d.,) and by sisters-in-law Irma Reimer, Anne Durksen (Art d.), Mary Unger (John d.), Helen Isaac (Abe d.), Marge Voth (Al d.). Gert is mourned by her beloved children Judy and Jerry Willems (Heather and Phil Doerksen, Colin and Nicki Willems), Laurie and John Zerger (Samantha Zerger), TJ and Kelly Janzen (Meredith and Justin Kralt, Taylor and Lucas Becker, Robyn, Mackenzie, Carter, Keifer). Also loved by five great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Tabor Manor for their loving care of our mom. Private family service. To honour Gertrude's memory, donations to the Radiant Care Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
.