|
|
1929 - 2020 Ghislaine Raymonde Brisson (née Nolet) Passed away at Meadows of Dorchester on January 12, 2020 at the age of 90. Survived by her daughters; Huguette Beaulieu (late Gaetan), Nora Spiteri, Raymonde and Pauline. She will be sadly missed by her eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her siblings; Rose, Lorraine, Flo and Gaston and in-laws; Adelard "Red" Morin (late Edith) and Alice (late Roch). Predeceased by her parents Magloire Nolet and Yvonne Labrie, husband Gilles and siblings; Yvonne, Jeanine, Edith, Yvette, Roch and granddaughter Amy. Mom was an avid knitter and enjoyed solving word search puzzles. The family will receive relatives and friends at the WELLAND FUNERAL HOME 827 East Main Street, Welland on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until service time at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the and the Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 14, 2020