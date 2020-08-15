1/2
Ghislaine "Jessie" (Goupil) Pigeon
We are saddened to share that our beautiful, beloved Jessie passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in her 75th year after a fiercely fought 9 1/2 year battle with cancer. She leaves behind her soul mate and husband of 54 years, Yvon as well as her beloved children Marc (Tracey) Pigeon and Jackie Deschamps (Sam Wisbey). She will be sorely missed by her wonderful grandchildren who she was so so proud of; Joshua Deschamps, Alexis Deschamps, Jayson Pigeon, Austin Pigeon and Aimee Pigeon. She is also survived by her brother Pete (Cindy) Goupil and sister Lisette (Franco) Cassata. Jessie is predeceased by her parents Rosaire and Yvette Goupil. Jessie was a beautiful soul, a kind and sweet woman adored by many. Her absence leaves an immense void in many hearts. A void soothed only by the lifetime of lasting memories and the legacy of kindness she leaves behind. Jessie loved working with people and was wonderful with them. She loved her job with Lifetime Vision Centre from which she retired 9½ years ago. She also enjoyed successful careers at the Welland Courthouse and with Ontario Lottery and Gaming. In recent years she lived life to the fullest, travelling and cruising with her beloved husband Yvon. Time with her family and fun adventures with her many friends were a must, always showing up with a smile that would light up any room. A special thank you to the Juravinski Cancer Centre and Hospital for their excellent care that they provided through the past 9 years. Arrangements have been entrusted to Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). Cremation has taken place. Family and friends will gather and celebrate Jessie's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre to honour Jessie. Online condolences may be shared on Jessie's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 15, 2020.
