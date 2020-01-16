|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Giacomo Scavo after a lengthy illness, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, with his loving wife at his side, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in his 90th year. Beloved husband of 60 years to Anna Scavo (nee Gigliotti). Dearly loved father of Vince (Corina) Scavo, Gina (Carl) Schwegler and Tony (Lydia) Scavo. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Kurtis, Lucas, Julia, Siera and Luca. Dear brother of Carmela (the late Angelo) Muraca of Niagara Falls, Giuseppina (the late Giosue) Astorino of Niagara Falls, Rosina (Antonio) Ursetta of Chicago and Lina (the late Felice) Capellupo of Italy. Dearly loved brother-in-law of Concettina (the late Francesco) Gigliotti of Niagara Falls. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews in Niagara Falls, Chicago and Italy, and his life-long friend Tony DiFazio. Predeceased by his parents Vincenzo and Luigina Scavo, his sisters Maria (the late Beniamino) Canino and Anna (the late Filippo) Scarpino and his brother Ferdinante (the late Eugenia) Scavo. Mr. Scavo worked for General Abrasives for over 25 years and in his spare time enjoyed tending to his garden and fishing. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Vigil prayers will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass in celebration of his life will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, with the Rite of Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Scavo, memorial contributions may be made to Diabetes Canada or The Lung Association, and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 16, 2020