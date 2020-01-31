|
The family of the late Giacomo Scavo would like to extend their sincere appreciation to everyone who took the time to visit with them and express their condolences over the last few difficult days. The kind expressions of sympathy, floral tributes, and memorial donations were all greatly appreciated. A special thank you to the Astorino, Gigliotti, Uresetta and Muraca families for all of their love and support. The family would like to thank Father Peter Rowe as well as all of the assistants at St. Thomas More for the beautifully celebrated Mass. Lastly, the family would like to thank both the staff at the Greater Niagara General Hospital as well as Dr. David Rosa for their compassionate care, it did not go unnoticed.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 31, 2020