Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Gilberte Isabel "Jill" BEAULIEU

Gilberte Isabel "Jill" BEAULIEU Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Millennium Trail Manor on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving mother of Roland Beaulieu (Valerie), Lorraine (John) Nemeth, Lynn (Normand) Pelletier, Michel Beaulieu (Lucy) and Cathy Ripper. Cherished mémère of Jeffrey (Bianca), Jocelyne, Hillary (Sorin), Matthew (Beth), Jason (Korren), Kimberly (Jon), Sarah, Marc, Jesse (Robin), Nikki (Marc) and great-grandmother of nine. She will be sadly missed by her sister Jeanine and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Albina Roussel, nine brothers and two sisters. Cremation and interment have taken place. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 21, 2020
