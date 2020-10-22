Gilda Sceppacerqua

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family October 20, 2020 at the Welland Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale - 2002. Cherished mother to Mario (Tammy), Claudio (Cynthia), and Grace Sciarra (late John). Loving nonna Crystal (Chris), Blake (Katie), Danya (Greg), Keena (Andrew), Branda, Corey, Alex, and bis-nonna of Paisley, Duke, Dekker, Miella and Navy. She will be missed by her siblings Nunzio Passero (Adoloratta), Maria Dibartolomeo (late Erennio), Elsa Dicristofano (late Giacomo), Antoinette Passero, Eliseo Passero (Clara) and by her brother and sisters in-law Anito and Jeanette Sceppacerqua, and Ida Sceppacerqua. Gilda is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Elvira and Pompolio Passero, her mother and father in-law Bernice and Liberato Sceppacerqua, her brothers and sister in-law Tony and Rosina Sceppacerqua and Angelo Sceppacerqua. Gilda was born in Santo Stefano, Italy and came to Port Colborne in 1952 after a proxy marriage to her husband Pasquale. She was a devoted member of St. John Bosco Church and to their C.W.L. She was also a founding member of Club Castropignano. Gilda loved to garden, cook, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She would always say to anyone that her greatest gift was her family. Gilda will be remembered as living every day caring about those around her more than herself. She exemplified having a strong faith in God, and we will miss her dearly knowing that she is resting in God's hands. The family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will follow the visitation and will be celebrated at St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church (375 Main St. West, Port Colborne) on Friday at 2:00 p.m. with Fr. Peter Walton as celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Mount St. Joseph Cemetery. As per Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance is limited to 30% of the funeral home and church's capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our guests and staff. All guests attending MUST wear a face mask. If so desired, donations may be made to St. John Bosco Church. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca