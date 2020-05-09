It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gilles on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Linda (Cavers) Brochu. Loving father of Don (Kim), Mark (Kelly) and Tracy (Leo). Cherished grandfather of Danielle, Matt and Noah. Dear brother of Nicole Deschamps (Fern), Carm Delaney (Tom), Doris Raby (Denis), Monique St.Pierre (Roch) and Pauline Dallaire (Mike). He was pre deceased by his parents Arthur and Juliette, sisters Lorraine and Jane and brothers Jean-Guy and Ray. Gilles was a former volunteer Fire Fighter and one of his passions when he had time was to fish. Cremations has taken place and a celebration of Gilles life will be held at a later date. If desired donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences and donations please visit our website at: www.wellandfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 9, 2020.