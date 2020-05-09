Gilles Brochu
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gilles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gilles on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Linda (Cavers) Brochu. Loving father of Don (Kim), Mark (Kelly) and Tracy (Leo). Cherished grandfather of Danielle, Matt and Noah. Dear brother of Nicole Deschamps (Fern), Carm Delaney (Tom), Doris Raby (Denis), Monique St.Pierre (Roch) and Pauline Dallaire (Mike). He was pre deceased by his parents Arthur and Juliette, sisters Lorraine and Jane and brothers Jean-Guy and Ray. Gilles was a former volunteer Fire Fighter and one of his passions when he had time was to fish. Cremations has taken place and a celebration of Gilles life will be held at a later date. If desired donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences and donations please visit our website at: www.wellandfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
My condolences to Gilles family. I worked with Gilles for a number of years at McRae Heating. I always enjoyed his company. My thoughts go out to his family at this time.
Charlie Martin
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved