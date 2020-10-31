Peacefully, at Hospice Niagara, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 70 years of age. Gilles was the loving partner of Gord McEwan for 40 years. Gilles was born September 30, 1950 in Edmundston, NB and raised in Grand Falls, NB. He was predeceased by his parents Evangeliste "Vandy" and Marie (nee Bernier) Levesque. Dear brother of Noëlla Violette (Maurice) of Cornwall, ON, Florence Thompson (late Tom) of Dover, Delaware, Ernie (Velva) of Grand Falls, NB, Yolande Valleé (late Roland) of Cornwall, ON, Ailine of Portland, ON, Alvine Rioux (Glenn) and Louise Rioux (Réjean) also of Grand Falls, NB and their families. He will be missed by Gord's parents, Muriel and the late Malcolm McEwan of St. Catharines, his siblings; Lloyd (Maureen) of Lindsay, ON, Doug of St. Catharines, Len (Audrey Doran) of Wainfleet, ON, Marie Boyes (Jim) of Ottawa, ON, Dianne Richer (Bob) of Gatineau, QC, Joan Neufeld (Henry) of Newark, DE, USA and Catherine Henry of Toronto, ON and their families. He will be missed dearly by Barbara LaBatte, a friend of 24 years. Gilles left his hometown at 19 years of age and headed to Toronto to attend George Brown College to become a chef. He apprenticed at the Holiday Inn (St. Catharines) and eventually the head chef (lower school) at Ridley College (a private school for boys). During the summers he managed the food services for Lakewood Camp run by Easter Seals. He briefly worked at Georgian College in Barrie and then in Chatham at The Pines (a convent for the Ursuline Sisters). In 1996 he decided to change careers and become a hairstylist. After graduating from Career School of Hairstyling they offered him a teaching position which he accepted. He stayed, currently Cappa School of Hairstyling, for the next 23 years until his retirement in 2016. He then began working part time for Cosmoprof, a beauty supplies store, until he became ill in November of 2018. Gilles enjoyed walking both piers in Port Dalhousie early in the morning talking with the fishermen. Springtime spent in Hollywood, Florida was a favourite time of the year for him. He was active for 3 years recently in a rec-rowing group which he enjoyed greatly. Gilles will be remembered for his smile, sense of humour, his love of jewelry, colognes especially Chanel Pour Monster and his unique sense of style including his unmatched taste in shoes. In keeping with Gilles' wishes cremation has taken place with a graveside service taking place at Assumption Cemetery in Grand Falls, New Brunswick. Memorial donations to Hospice Niagara and the NHS-Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca