PARE, Gilles Sadly on February 26th, 2020 Gilles Nicolas Joseph Pare, 64, passed in peace at his home in Ridgeway, Ontario. Predeceased in death by his parents, brothers John Ives, Aurelle, Sisters Nicole and Louise. Gilles, a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 128, is survived by his wife Laura of 42 years, their three children Chad (Kelly) April, Nic (Tabitha) and seven grandchildren Owen, Kean, Evan, Rilen, Tanner, Summer and Easton. Also survived by thirteen brothers and sisters, many nieces, nephews and long-time friends. Williams Funeral Services, 722 Ridge Road, Ridgeway, entrusted with arrangements. Memorial service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday March 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to C.M.H.A St. Catharines. "Sad are the hearts that love you, silent are the tears that fall, You will walk with us forever"
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 28, 2020