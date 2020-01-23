|
In loving memory of a wife, mother, nana and friend who passed away January 23, 2003. God saw you getting tired So He put His arms around you And whispered "Come to Me" With tearful eyes We watched you suffer And saw you fade away Although we loved you dearly We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest God broke our hearts to prove He only takes the best. ~Always loved and always remembered, husband Scott, John and Les, Dawn, Chris and Robyn, Barb and John.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 23, 2020