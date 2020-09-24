It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sherri Pahowski (Gillow) on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 55. Another beautiful Angel has earned her wings. Devoted and beloved wife of Todd Gillow and cherished mother of Russell Gillow (Samantha Nauta). Dear sister of Veronica (Ronnie) and Bert Merwitz, Jo-Ann and Ed Tronko, Louise Zomok, Carolyn and Fred Fox, Tom and Cheryl Pahowski, Tammy Pahowski and sister-in-law Barbara Pahowski. Survived by her in-laws Jack and Sophie Gillow and Sandra Gillow, sister-in-law Karen and John Koeman. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mom Doris (1996), dad John (2000), sister Pat DeRuiter (2003), brother John (2000) and sister Terri (1997). She was employed by the DSBN for 35 years. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to her long time best friend Sonia Gamsby-Leggett for her constant support and daily visits to the hospital. The massages were an added bonus. Thanks to Dr. J. Giesbrecht and the staff of the Walker Family Cancer Centre, Dr. K. Scher and the staff on the second floor of the Port Colborne Hospital for their support. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. In honouring Sherri's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. There will be a private family graveside committal service. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre or a charity of choice
. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca