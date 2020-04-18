|
1945-2020After a courageous battle with cancer Ginette passed away on March 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife to Vito for 43 years. Dearly loved mother to Daniel, Mark (Tammy) and Yvon. Loving sister to Andre (Diane), Muguette (Jim), Claude (Monique), Gilles (Kathy), Jack (Ging), Larry (Jackie), Carol (Randy), Francine (Sue), Alain (Shirley) and Jocelyn. Loving aunt to 5 nephews and 11 nieces. Cherished grandmother to Jake, Brittany and Megan. Predeceased by her parents Pauline and Lucien Marion, her son Daniel, sister Jocelyn and nieces Dominique and Sandrine. Ginette loved working in her garden, cooking, baking, reading and travelling. Ginette had the biggest heart and was the heart of our family. She will be missed greatly by everyone who knew her. A very deep thank you to everyone involved in helping in her last days. We hope she's at peace and looking down at us smiling. That's it, that's all, as she would always say. As per Ginette' wishes cremation has taken place. A Funeral and Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at the Welland Funeral Home.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 18, 2020