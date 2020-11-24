1940 - 2020 Suddenly on Friday, November 20, 2020 Ginette Yvette Pasmore (nee Robert) passed away at NHS Welland Hospital in her 81st year. She was the vibrant wife of James Paul (predeceased 2011) and loving mother of Luke (Sue), Julie (Paul Speedie) and Cindy (Mike Allinson predeceased 2020). Incredibly cherished grandmaman of Eric (Erika), Douglas (Jessica), Jenna-Lee (Curtis), Morgan (Pete), Jillian, Mike (Lauren) and great grandmother to Jackson, Sullivan, Audrey, Rosalie, Emilia and Waverley. Dear sister of Jean Marc (Jaqueline), Maurice (late Laurianne), Alain (Armande), Lucien (late Sherry), late Andre (late Joyce), late Gilles (Solanges), late Ghislain (Linda) Brother-in-Law Mike Cocroft (late twin Lucette), Sister-in-law of (late Grace and Vaughn Finlayson), (late Ruth and James Lablanc), (late Elva and Robert Durance). Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Ginette and her twin sister Lucette had a special bond and were best friends. Ginette came from a family of 9 children. Her parents Roland and Juliette moved their family to Ontario in 1953 where she learned to speak English. She started a paper route which enabled her to buy her own bike that she was so proud of. She had amazing determination and drive from an early age. She worked at a canning factory and a hosiery mill in her teens. Ginette was a woman who could do anything she put her mind to and if she didn't know how to do some thing, she would quickly acquire that skill and master it. She was the drive and inspiration for Paul as they operated an Auction business for many years. When Paul was on the road cultivating the antique inventory, Ginette was on the home front taking care of her adored family. She was an entrepreneur, seamstress, chauffer, avid gardener and chef (cooking for her family was one of her great joys), the master of holidays and special occasions. She was a person who could see the beauty in all things from a simple landscape to her adored children and grandchildren. Ginette and Paul loved to travel and made it to many destinations and took their children on wonderful vacations. She was someone who had a zest for life and a way of making the little things important and memorable. She will be deeply missed by the many people who had the pleasure of knowing her and her smile. As per Ginette's wishes, cremation has already taken place. Ginette's family will have a private Memorial Service at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, Ontario, followed by a private inurnment at Victoria Lawn cemetery. If you wish to donate in memory of Ginette please send donations to Gillian's Place, Women's Place (St Catharines & District ) https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/gillians-place/Inc or the charity of your choice
