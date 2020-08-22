1/2
Gino Lino POLEGATO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 89. He leaves behind his one love and best friend, Betty Cryderman. Proud dad and cherished father of Robert 'Bob' Polegato, Loretto (Bruce) Richardson, Geoffrey (Brenda) Polegato and Jennifer Turner. Loving 'Papa Gino' of Jim Turner, Kristopher Turner, Scott Richardson, Alescia Richardson, Lori Polegato, David Polegato and Amy Plegato. Great-Papa to Maximo, Sophia, Odette, Victoria and Austin Turner, Tristan and Sage Richardson, Amity and Loxley Dewitt. Predeceased by his sisters, Sylvia Ondris and Electra Oliva. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Frank Oliva. He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews of New York State. Cremation has taken place. A Private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Niagara Falls, ON. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved