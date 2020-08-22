Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 89. He leaves behind his one love and best friend, Betty Cryderman. Proud dad and cherished father of Robert 'Bob' Polegato, Loretto (Bruce) Richardson, Geoffrey (Brenda) Polegato and Jennifer Turner. Loving 'Papa Gino' of Jim Turner, Kristopher Turner, Scott Richardson, Alescia Richardson, Lori Polegato, David Polegato and Amy Plegato. Great-Papa to Maximo, Sophia, Odette, Victoria and Austin Turner, Tristan and Sage Richardson, Amity and Loxley Dewitt. Predeceased by his sisters, Sylvia Ondris and Electra Oliva. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Frank Oliva. He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews of New York State. Cremation has taken place. A Private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Niagara Falls, ON. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com