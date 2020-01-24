Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Resources
More Obituaries for Giovanna PULLIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giovanna PULLIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Giovanna PULLIA Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Francesco Pullia (1991). Dearly loved mother of Joe (Carolin) Pullia, Lou (Rose) Pullia, John (Rita) Pullia and Rose (Tony) Marra. Cherished Nonna of Sean, Sydney, Aaron, Katrina, Jacob, Benjamin, Simon, Clayton, Elaine (Jorgen) and Vince. Lovingly remembered by her five great-grandchildren. Dear sister-in-law of Giannina Raso. Predeceased by her brothers Pat, John, Frank and Umberto and her sisters Rosa and Sarafina. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Pullia donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Giovanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -