|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Francesco Pullia (1991). Dearly loved mother of Joe (Carolin) Pullia, Lou (Rose) Pullia, John (Rita) Pullia and Rose (Tony) Marra. Cherished Nonna of Sean, Sydney, Aaron, Katrina, Jacob, Benjamin, Simon, Clayton, Elaine (Jorgen) and Vince. Lovingly remembered by her five great-grandchildren. Dear sister-in-law of Giannina Raso. Predeceased by her brothers Pat, John, Frank and Umberto and her sisters Rosa and Sarafina. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Pullia donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 24, 2020