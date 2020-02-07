|
|
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Palmira Dalchiele (nee Andreotti). Loving father of Fernanda Morley (Craig) and Claudia Maurice (Don). Nono of Isaac Maurice, Christian Krohn and Paul Krohn. Bisnono of 5 great grandchildren. Brother of Antonia and predeceased by Maria, Luigi and Gelindo. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Giovanni was an exceptional cabinet maker and it brought him much joy to build things for others, His treasures will live on. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Spring interment, St. Ann's Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 7, 2020