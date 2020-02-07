Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Ann's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Giovanni Dalchiele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giovanni Dalchiele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Giovanni Dalchiele Obituary
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Palmira Dalchiele (nee Andreotti). Loving father of Fernanda Morley (Craig) and Claudia Maurice (Don). Nono of Isaac Maurice, Christian Krohn and Paul Krohn. Bisnono of 5 great grandchildren. Brother of Antonia and predeceased by Maria, Luigi and Gelindo. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Giovanni was an exceptional cabinet maker and it brought him much joy to build things for others, His treasures will live on. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Spring interment, St. Ann's Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Giovanni's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -