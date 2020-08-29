MATTIE, GISÈLE (Delisle) - Peacefully at the Foyer Richelieu Welland, surrounded by her family on August 26th, 2020. Gisèle (Delisle) Mattie of Welland, passed away in her 86th year. Survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Michael Mattie and children Anne (Daniel) Beaulieu, Ginette (André) Chartrand, Lorraine (Paul) Beaulieu, Doris (Marc) Lavigne, Lilliane (Gilles) Richard, Lise, Nicole (Brian) Kepecz, Michel (Chantal), and Céline (Jean) Fortier. She will be sadly missed by her 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Two more great-grandchildren expected. Predeceased by her parents Louis and Georgianna (Breton) Deslisle, 4 brothers and nine sisters. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at the Foyer Richelieu, for almost 10 years of exceptional kindness and attention to my adoring wife Gisèle. Our families have deep gratitude for all your care and services. My sincerest appreciation to all the clergy and staff at Église Sacre-Coeur for their spiritual support and their presence through many difficult times. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to either Alzheimer's Society, Foyer Richelieu Welland or Église Sacré-Coeur Welland would be appreciated by the family. Private visitation and Mass have been held. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca
Paisiblement au Foyer Richelieu Welland, entouré de sa famille le 26 août, 2020. Gisèle (Delisle) Mattie de Welland, décédé dans sa 86e année. Elle est survécu par son mari aimant de 67 ans, Michael Mattie et enfants Anne (Daniel) Beaulieu, Ginette (André) Chartrand, Lorraine (Paul) Beaulieu, Doris (Marc) Lavigne, Lilliane (Gilles) Richard, Lise, Nicole (Brian) Kepecz, Michel (Chantal) et Céline (Jean) Fortier. Elle manquera beaucoup à ses 19 petits-enfants et 25 arrière-petits-enfants. Deux autres arrière-petits-enfants attendus. Prédécédé par ses parents Louis et Georgianna (Breton) Delisle, 4 frères et neuf soeurs. Merci sincèrement à tout le personnel du Foyer Richelieu pour près de 10 ans de gentillesse et d'attention exceptionnelles à mon épouse adorante Gisèle. Nos familles ont une profonde gratitude pour tous vos soins et services. Mes sincères remerciements à tout le clergé et au personnel de l'Église Sacré-Coeur pour leur soutien spiritual et leur présence à travers de nombreuses periods difficiles. En guise de sympathie, les dons faits à la Société Alzheimer, au Foyer Richelieu Welland ou à l'église Sacré-Coeur Welland seraient appréciés par la famille. Des visites privées et une messe ont eu lieu. Dispositions relatives aux soins de la résidence funéraire JJ Patterson & Sons 19, rue Young souvenirs et condoléances en ligne à www.jjpatterson.ca