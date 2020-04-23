|
|
Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 77. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Linda (Aaron) Falovo-Atkinson, her son Marc Lapointe and her mother Edith Bosse. Giselle has been reunited with her late daughter Leslie-Anne (1974). She leaves many cherished memories for her grandchildren Michael (Aleisha) Falovo, Jamie (Rachael) Falovo, Mark Falovo, David Falovo, Eric Lapointe, Lauren Lapointe, Hailey Lapointe and her great-grandson Leon James Falovo. She is survived by her sisters, Helene (Fern) Narbonne, Colette (John) Brownrigg and Pauline (Rick) Jones and her sister-in-law Nicole Lapointe. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends especially Chris Xi foster son. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to nurse Kim, Jocelyn, Angela, Kayla and Dr. Manser for their care and compassion. A Memorial Mass in honour of Giselle will be held at later date to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the Welland District Humane Society in remembrance of Giselle. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 23, 2020