Passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of 50 years to Raffaele "Ralph" Farisco. Dearly loved mother of Leslie Farisco, Daniella (Carlo) Sacco and the late Anthony Julian Farisco. Cherished Nonna of Olivia, Aidan, Jordan, Sophia, Giancarlo, Lilianna and the late Nicholas (2011). Dear sister of Susanne (Michael) Cocca and sister-in-law of Gina (Peter) DiPietro and Carmela (Franco) Andreatta. Predeceased by her parents John and Maria Visentin and her in-laws Vincenzo and Marietta Farisco. Respecting the limitations of Covid-19 (see www.bao.ca
) friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Scapular Church. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. To honour Julie's memory, contributions to her grandson Giancarlo for his future needs would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
.