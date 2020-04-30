|
Passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by his loving wife Iolanda (April 11, 2008), and dear brothers Nicola, Domenico and sister Franceschina. Loving father of Steven (Nancy), Sergio (Dianne Fiander), and Remo (Josephine). Cherished Nonno of Samantha (Dale), Eric, Stephanie, Vanessa, Julian, Julia, Ava, and Sophia. Treasured Bisnonno of Vienna and Paislee. Dear brother of Amina, Elena, and Matilda. Giulio will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Service was held on Wednesday at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Entombment followed at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. De Prophetis donations to Hospice Niagara would be very much appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 30, 2020