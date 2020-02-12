Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Giuseppe CEFARATTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppe "Joe" CEFARATTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Giuseppe "Joe" CEFARATTI Obituary
Peacefully surrounded by his family at the Niagara Health System - St. Catharines site on Monday, February 10, 2020. Joe Cefaratti of Thorold in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Michelina (Geremia). Dear brother of Angela (Armando Scricca) and brother-in-law to Maria (the late Giovanni Iofredi) and the late Giovanni Geremia. Uncle Joe will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Thursday, with Vigil Prayers recited at 3:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at OUR LADY OF THE HOLY ROSARY CHURCH, 21 Queen Street South, Thorold, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Rite of committal at Pleasantview Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Niagara Health Foundation or to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Giuseppe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -