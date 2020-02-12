|
Peacefully surrounded by his family at the Niagara Health System - St. Catharines site on Monday, February 10, 2020. Joe Cefaratti of Thorold in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Michelina (Geremia). Dear brother of Angela (Armando Scricca) and brother-in-law to Maria (the late Giovanni Iofredi) and the late Giovanni Geremia. Uncle Joe will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Thursday, with Vigil Prayers recited at 3:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at OUR LADY OF THE HOLY ROSARY CHURCH, 21 Queen Street South, Thorold, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Rite of committal at Pleasantview Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Niagara Health Foundation or to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 12, 2020