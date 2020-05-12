Giuseppe COLACELLI
Passed away peacefully at his home, with his loving family at his side, on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of 48 years to Elena (Stratoti) Colacelli. Dearly loved and devoted father of Edoardo Colacelli (Amy) and Gabriella (Orazio) Marcone. Cherished Nonno of Luca and Joseph Marcone. Dear brother of Vincenzo (Virginia), Mario (Caterina) and Lina Colacelli and brother-in-law of Sebastiano and Orlando (Francesca) Stratoti, Assunta (Luciano) Tavano, Rosa (Antonio) Carello and Silvana (Bruno) Di Matteo. Predeceased by his sisters Maria (Domenico) Fulciniti and Rosina (Saverio) Colacelli and his brothers-in-law Antonio Marcella, Giuseppe Stratoti and Rocco Stratoti. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Service took place on Monday May 11th at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Entombment followed at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Colacelli donations to the Walker Family Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 12, 2020.
