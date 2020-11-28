It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Giuseppe Damiano, a loving son, caring brother, proud uncle and great-uncle. He passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Hospice Niagara. Loving brother to Mary Altieri (Gino) and brother-in-law to Berny Damiano. He will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews; Natalie (Barry) Walker, Jane Damiano, Christine (Andrew) Damiano, Anna Maria (Stephen) Tripodi, Michael Altieri (Nicole); and great nieces and nephews, Nico, Maceo, Brayden, Mike (Vito), Barron, Carson, Carmela and Lia. Predeceased by his parents, Vito and Vincenza Damiano, and brothers Tony and Angelo. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Home. Committal to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. The family wishes to acknowledge everyone whose hands and hearts offered Giuseppe comfort throughout his illness. Donations can be directed to the caring team at Hospice Niagara who honoured his final days with such love and grace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store