1/1
Giuseppe Damiano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Giuseppe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Giuseppe Damiano, a loving son, caring brother, proud uncle and great-uncle. He passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Hospice Niagara. Loving brother to Mary Altieri (Gino) and brother-in-law to Berny Damiano. He will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews; Natalie (Barry) Walker, Jane Damiano, Christine (Andrew) Damiano, Anna Maria (Stephen) Tripodi, Michael Altieri (Nicole); and great nieces and nephews, Nico, Maceo, Brayden, Mike (Vito), Barron, Carson, Carmela and Lia. Predeceased by his parents, Vito and Vincenza Damiano, and brothers Tony and Angelo. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Home. Committal to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. The family wishes to acknowledge everyone whose hands and hearts offered Giuseppe comfort throughout his illness. Donations can be directed to the caring team at Hospice Niagara who honoured his final days with such love and grace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
905-685-6584
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved