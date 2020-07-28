1/1
Giuseppe Di POMPEO
Passed away peacefully at the Niagara Health System - St. Catharines site, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Giuseppe Di Pompeo of Thorold in his 89th year. Beloved husband of 55 years to Antonia (nee Ferrelli). Loving Father of Paolo Di Pompeo (MaryAnne) and Maria (Ralph Grottola). Proud Grandpa and best friend to Joseph and Cassandra Di Pompeo. Dear Brother of the late Emidio (Siria) Di Pompeo, the late Valentino Di Pompeo, Margherita (the late Michele) Bartolomucci, Elsa (the late Radio) Roscetti and Michelina (Vincenzo) Zara. Dear Brother-in-law to Domenic (Elena) Ferrelli, Ercole (Ann Marie) Ferrelli and Tony (Delores) Ferrelli. Predeceased by his parents Nicola and Maria Di Pompeo. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. Giuseppe emigrated to Canada in 1958 and was a dedicated employee of The Ontario Paper Company retiring after 32 years of service. Thank you to Dr. Hanna, The LHIN and PSW Gina for taking care of Giuseppe for all these years. Friends will be received at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 - 9:00 p.m on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with Vigil Prayers recited at 3:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at OUR LADY OF THE HOLY ROSARY CHURCH, 21 Queen Street South, Thorold, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. As per the Province of Ontario COVID regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or Funeral Mass must bring and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or to Heart Niagara would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bocchinfuso Funeral Home
2 Regent Street
Thorold, ON L2V 3Y7
(905) 227-0161
