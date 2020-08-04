Giuseppe FALZONE

Went to be with his Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Deer Park Villa, Grimsby, at the age of 93 years. He has now be reunited with his loving wife of 68 years, the late Giusseppina (2014). Beloved father of Jo-Ann Holt (Timothy) and Gasper Falzone (Mary) and predeceased by his children Susie Falzone-Palumbo (Mike) and Larry Falzone (Wendy). Loving grandfather of Peter, Josephine, Joseph, Bianca and Joseph. Great-grandfather of Mia, Nico, Giovanna, William, Vienna and Jonluca. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Deer Park Villa for their care and compassion, as well as the many prayers of the Church Saints. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699) Share valued memories, photos and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
"The Lord shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in from this time forth, and even for evermore" Psalm 121:8