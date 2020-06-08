Giuseppe "Joseph" GIGLIOTTI
Passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 66 years to Giovanna 'Joanne' Gigliotti. Dearly loved father of Tony Gigliotti, Rosemary (Joe) Francavilla, Frank Gigliotti and Joey Gigliotti. Cherished Nonno of Andrea (C.J.), Joanna, Daniel, Kristen, Michael, Jacob and Stella. Dear brother of Vince (Mary) Gigliotti and Benito (Brendina) Gigliotti. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Benamino and his sisters Vincenzina and Sisina. A private family Funeral Service took place on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Entombment followed at Fairview Mausoleum. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Ann's Church (please monitor the funeral home website for updates). In memory of Mr. Gigliotti, donations to The Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation or The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
