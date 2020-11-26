Passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of 53 years to Mirella (Bossio) Lanzo. Dearly loved father of Antonio, Geniale, Gennaro and Francesco Lanzo. Dear brother of Gennaro (Pasqualina) Lanzo and Elisabetta (Rosario) Perri. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), a Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Thomas More Church. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com