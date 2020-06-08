Giuseppe Magnotta
After a long battle, we announce the passing of our dear Giuseppe "Joe" Magnotta on Saturday, June 6 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Anna Magnotta of 51 years. Loving Dad to Martina Magnotta (Emilio Raimondo) and Giuliana (Paul) Bozek. Cherished Nonno to Dean, Lucas, Kylla, Kiara and fur granddog Paris. He will be dearly missed by his siblings Maria (the late John) Mirabella, Enrico "Rick" (Sylvia) Magnotta and Carm (Domenic) Stirpe, many in-laws, nieces, nephews and extended family in Italy whom he loved. Giuseppe loved his job at General Motors where he worked for over 30 years. He was a man of all trades. He had many hobbies that included hunting, gardening, spending time with family and a good game of bocce ball. When Giuseppe retired, he spent many winter months in Florida soaking up the sun and enjoying the time with his wife Anna as well as his never-ending love of Castellino del Biferno, Italy and spending time with his family there. A special thank you to the staff at Juravinski Hospital for all their love and care. In accordance with his wishes, a private family service will take place with burial at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Juraviski Hospital. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
