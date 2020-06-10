Giuseppina CAVALIERE
1930 - 2020
A golden heart passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 90. Devoted wife of over 49 years to Rocco Cavaliere. Loving mother of Lucy Karamath (Ashmead), Gloria DeMeo (Michael), Julio Cavaliere (Josephine), and Luigi Cavaliere (Rose). Cherished Nonna of 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. Giuseppina was born in San Giorgio, A Liri, Frosinone, Italy on March 20, 1930 to her loving parents Enrico and Antonella Migliorelli. Predeceased by her brothers Vittorio, Michele, and Giovanni as well as her sisters Maria, Lina, and Rosetta. Funeral arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Due to the restrictions regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family service followed by the Rite of Committal has taken place at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Giuseppina, donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 10, 2020.
