Josephine passed away peacefully with family at her side, at the Meadows of Dorchester on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 94. Reunited with Giovanni (2013) her husband of 63 years. Much loved mother of Joe (Cynthia), Frank (Jane) and Andy (Maureen), as nanna for 9 grandchildren; John (Amber), Mike (Jennifer), Paul, Mary-Jane (Sean), David (Lyndsay), Gillian (Scott), Laura (Matthew), Jack, Alex and 7 great-grandchildren; Amelia, Matteo, Joey, Dominic, Benjamin, Andrea and Caleb. She immigrated to Canada in 1956 from Filadelfia, Vibo Balentia Italy and was the last survivor of her Rondinelli generation. She is predeceased by her parents Frank and Eleanora, brothers Andrea, Natale, Frank, Tony and sisters Theresa and Anna. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, comares, cousins and friends. Our mother was the matriarch of the corner of Fifth Avenue and Huron Street for over 50 years. We were all inspired by her work ethic, selflessness, kindness, generosity and friendly nature. Her greatest joys were gardening with Giovanni, cooking, baking and spoiling family and friends with her simple, yet exquisite Calabrese delights. With Nanna 'it hasta be pasta'. At weddings she was known for her traditional tarantella and chicken dance. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the medical, care staff and volunteers at the Meadows of Dorchester for their six years of dignified and compassionate care and enjoyment provided to Josephine. Due to global circumstances a private family burial will take place and a Memorial Mass will occur when circumstances permit (please monitor the funeral home for updates). For those so inclined, donations may be made to Meadows of Dorchester or St. Patrick's Church (Ministry for the Poor). Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Caio Bella Mia! Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 7, 2020