Giuseppina "Josephine" (Annicchiarico) Mauriello

MAURIELLO, Giuseppina 'Josephine' (nee Annicchiarico) Passed away peacefully at the Meadows of Dorchester on Thursday November 26, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Carmine (2015) and cherished mother of Vito Mauriello and Lorenzo (Lisa) Mauriello. Loving Nonna of Jeremy, Christian, Brandon, Vanessa. She will be dearly missed by her siblings Maria Custode, Filomena Stecca, Vito Annicchiarico, sisters-in-law Rosa Annicchiarico, Virgilia Annicchiarico, Maria Basalia, brothers-in-law Peppino Mauriello and Antonio Mauriello. Predeceased by her parents Lorenzo and Rosa Annicchiarico(nee Del Vecchio), sisters Antoinetta Caruso, Gerardina Annicchiarico, Angelina Melilo, brothers Pasquale Annicchiarico, Vincenzo Annicchiarico, siblings-in-law Tony Caruso, Vito Custode, Antonio Stecca, Catarina Annicchiarico, Antonio Melilo, Rosa Mauriello, William Mauriello, Angela Mauriello, Luigi Mauriello, Elizabetta Mauriello and Maria Mauriello. Josephine worked for many years as a cook for the Garden Restaurant. She loved to cook, travel, and above-all-else, she lived for her family. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Monday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. PLEASE NOTE: Appointments are required in advance by calling 905-358-3513 between 9 am and 5 pm. A Funeral Mass in celebration of Josephine's life will be held Tuesday at 10 am at St. Ann's Church, with the Rite of Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mrs. Mauriello, memorial contributions to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
